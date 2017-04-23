Maharashtra Farm ponds: Target 1 lakh, but govt receives 3.5 lakh applications

A standard medium size farm pond was envisaged as one that can help farmers with two crops when filled with rain water. The subsidy sanctioned is Rs 50,000. A standard medium size farm pond was envisaged as one that can help farmers with two crops when filled with rain water. The subsidy sanctioned is Rs 50,000.

Against ITS target of completing one lakh farm ponds by 2016-17, the state government has received an overwhelming 3.5 lakh applications from farmers across Maharashtra. For its ambitious project, the state has made a provision of Rs 500 crore.

A source in the government said, “The number of farm ponds that have been undertaken with government subsidy in individual farmers’ fields are being mapped scientifically.”

In the drought-hit districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, the concept of small farm ponds set up with an expenditure of between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 has caught up. However, in more prosperous western Maharashtra, farmers have embarked on larger ponds availing of financial subsidy of Rs 50,000 and investing their own funds.

The demand for farm ponds is pouring from across districts of Solapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Satara, Jalgaon, Amravati, Buldhana, Akola, Latur, Osmanabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts.

When Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the project in February 2016, the objective was to ensure maximum benefits are extended to small and marginal farmers in districts worst hit by drought. Fadnavis had worked out a special package to concentrate the reach and benefits of ponds to farmers in the 14 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada that had registered maximum suicides in the past two decades. In Amravati, Akola, Buldhana in Vidarbha region, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Aurangabad, Parbhani and Osmanabad in Marathwada, the project has caught the imagination of farmers.

A standard medium size farm pond was envisaged as one that can help farmers with two crops when filled with rain water. The subsidy sanctioned is Rs 50,000. But in rocky terrain, a higher subsidy is provided through the MNREGA. The project got a boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared Maharashtra’s farm pond model amongst the top ten most innovative models for water conservation, to bring a change in the lives of farmers.

A senior officer in the water conservation ministry said: “Ever since the launch, farm ponds have been in demand. The model has worked successfully in villages worst hit by drought. Rainwater stored in farm ponds helped farmers to manage short term crops.” However, the state is contemplating some mid-course corrections in the model to make it more economical for small and marginal farmers and also to stop the misuse of farm ponds by big farmers. An official said: “There are very strict guidelines for farm ponds. It has to be used to tap the rainwater to be channeled for agriculture.”

But complaints have been received on two counts. First, the plastic lining in farm ponds is perceived as a deterrent to underground water recharge. Secondly, big farmers are using farm ponds as storage structure drawing water from borewells or nearby rivers. Notwithstanding some degree of misuse, the overall farm pond model is perceived as most suitable to tackle water scarcity in drought-prone villages.

