Maharashtra: Farm labourers donate Rs 1 lakh to CM’s Farmers’ Relief Fund

Nearly 1 lakh farm labourers in Gondia district in Vidarbha region collected Re 1 each to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Farmers’ Relief Fund. They handed over a cheque for the amount to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was in Gondia Friday.

During his day-long tour, Fadnavis addressed a public function at Arjuni-Morgaon village in Gondia district where he was informed that some farm labourers wanted to meet him. “All the donors work in agricultural fields. They were ‘shet mazoor’. Each one of them contributed Re 1. One lakh individuals got together and collected Rs 1 lakh,” said a district official who was present at the venue.

The farm labourers work on daily wages on agricultural land owned by others.

During his speech at Gondia, the CM made a special mention about the gesture by the farm labourers. Fadnavis said, “Today, I was pleasantly surprised and humbled when 1 lakh farm labourers came forward to donate Rs 1 lakh for the CM Farmers’ Relief Fund. Such gestures where individuals have shown concern for the larger welfare of the society and farmers bring great inspiration and goodwill to the society. It was very touching.”

Fadnavis said the government would pursue the reforms undertaken to make agriculture sustainable. “The climate changes are a challenge, which would be dealt with using advanced technology and greater infrastructure,” he said.

