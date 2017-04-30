Maharashtra: Eye on 2019, BJP to push for transparency as main poll agenda

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Buoyed by the victories in recent local polls, the Maharashtra BJP has decided to push transparency as its core agenda to further its 2019 prospects in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the party workers to campaign for transparent politics and initiate a cashless transaction drive across the state with an aim to bring about greater electoral reforms and make it compulsory for cheque payments for party funds.

The message to the cadres in all 90,000 booths across Maharashtra was to work towards rebuilding the organisation on four critical factors – Capacity, Character,Credibility and Commitment — which Fadnavis spoke about in the recently-held state BJP conclave. Although the elections in the state are scheduled in 2019, the BJP reckons that 25 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats and 165 Assembly segments of the total 288 in the state might pose a challenge for the party.

In an attempt to bring greater coordination within the government and the party, Fadnavis has constituted a team of top party leaders and senior cabinet ministers who would regularly hold deliberations on crucial policy matters.

A political manager in the BJP said: “Today, we are working to consolidate our gains made in the recently-held

state municipal council, corporation and zilla parishad elections.”

He added: “The weak opposition provides us with a golden opportunity to spread the organisational work using the Fadnavis image in both rural and urban parts of the state.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now