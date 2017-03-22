Protesting Maharashtra doctors served ultimatum: resume duties or face suspension

Resident doctors across Maharashtra are on strike at Azad Maindan. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Resident doctors across Maharashtra are on strike at Azad Maindan. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In an ultimatum to the protesting resident doctors in Maharashtra, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday asked them to resume their duties by 8 pm today or face suspension. Doctors across the state went on mass leave since Monday, in protest against the rising assaults against them in hospitals.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court directed the doctors to report to work immediately. It came down heavily on Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) as it had earlier submitted an undertaking that they would not go on strike. Over 100 doctors in Solapur were found to be in contempt of court and were served with suspension notices by the administration on Wednesday. Similar instances of where doctors were suspended was reported in Pune. News agency ANI reported that the Dean of Nagpur’s Government Medical College suspended over 300 doctors over the same issue.

Last week, in three separate incidents, doctors and hospital staff were assaulted by a mob. Three hospital employees of Nashik civil Hospital were attacked on March 18 by the relatives of a patient. On March 12, a resident doctor was brutally thrashed by a mob of over 20 peopl in Dhule Civil Hospital. He suffered multiple abrasions and a serious injury to his skull. In a similar incident, on March 14, the family of a deceased pregnant woman vandalised a hospital in Shirpur.

The Bombay High Court directed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide adequate security to doctors in all hospitals all over Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the mass leave has disrupted medical services around Maharashtra hospitals. “Mass leave is creating a lot of problems, patients cannot be left alone. Doctors should abide by their duties. It is not considerable,” said a relative of a patient in Mumbai.

A relative of one of the patients outside Sion Hospital told ANI: “My wife is suffering burn injuries and it’s been four days now. She is not being treated,”

An old man, who had suffered a stroke and was sent back after basic treatment, said, “We have undergone some tests. But there are no doctors. We have been called back after two days.”

