Maharashtra DGP holds high-level meet to discuss rail sabotage incidents

Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Satish Mathur. (Express Photo) Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Satish Mathur. (Express Photo)

A high-level co-ordination meeting chaired by Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur was held in Mumbai to discuss various security issues plaguing the Railways with focus on suspected rail sabotage incidents across the state, police officials said.

The meeting was held on Friday at the DGP office and was attended by senior police officers from various districts, sleuths of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Railway Police officers from neighbouring states, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, and Zonal officers of Railway administration as well as Mumbai Rail Vikas Nigam Corporation (MRVC) officials.

Five incidents of suspected rail sabotage were detected across the state in the last couple of months.

Deliberations were held on the ongoing investigation into these incidents besides suggestions to prevent them, a senior police official said.

Also, security issues like unauthorised gates, verification of antecedents of employees of contractual staff in Railways, inspection of railway bridges, tunnels and their repairs, track patrolling, removing of strewn rail pieces along railway tracks and implementation of integrated security system was discussed, the official added.