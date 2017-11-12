Maharashtra: Desilting of dams to be extended to 3,200 structures by 2019

A team of experts working on the project found that the desilted soil from dam was rich in nutrients that would help in making agricultural land fertile, and further processing of desilted soil would provide a huge quantity of quality sand for construction works, the officer said. (Representational Image) A team of experts working on the project found that the desilted soil from dam was rich in nutrients that would help in making agricultural land fertile, and further processing of desilted soil would provide a huge quantity of quality sand for construction works, the officer said. (Representational Image)

The state government will extend its project of desilting dams to create 30 per cent additional water storage capacity to 3,200 structures in Maharashtra by 2019. At present, pilot projects have been launched in five dams — Ujjani, Jaikwadi, Girna, Gosikhurd and Mula.

The desiliting of dams is also expected to help the state earn a revenue of Rs 6,000 crore per year by way of quality sand that would be excavated in the process. Besides, the desilted soil can be used to enhance the fertility of agricultural land.

A source in the ministry of water resources said: “We have conducted a study to ascertain the benefits of desilting of dams. It has come to our notice that desilted soil contains a high proportion of sand. After processing the desilted soil, sand can be procured and used in the construction sector. The conservative estimate is that the processed sand would help the state government earn Rs 6,000 crore per year.” The state government believes that the sand can be used for low-cost housing projects.

Under the “housing for all” scheme, the state government has taken up construction of 12 lakh houses in rural areas and 10 lakh in urban areas of Maharashtra.

The state has 3,200 big, medium and small dams. The water holding capacity of dams has reduced by 30 per cent due to accumulation of silt over the decades. In the past 57 years, the state government has never taken up desilting of dams. A senior officer in the ministry of water resources said: “Desilting of dams was to enhance water storage capacity. We realised that often, excess monsoon water used to overflow due to 30 to 35 per cent silt accumulated

in dams.”

A team of experts working on the project found that the desilted soil from dam was rich in nutrients that would help in making agricultural land fertile, and further processing of desilted soil would provide a huge quantity of quality sand for construction works, the officer added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed district officials to allow farmers to take away desilted soil free of cost to enhance fertility of their fields affected due to soil erosion. The pilot project carried out in several villages in Marathwada showed that the desilted soil used in fields helped increase production of crops and fetched a higher income for the farmers.

The study said: “The soil from the dam, when layered, would double crop production. Whereas, to achieve the same level of production, farmers would require at least five years of efforts and higher spending on fertilizers and nutrients.”

Soil erosion is one of the key aspects that the state government is working on to tackle the problem of farmers. Sustainable agriculture practices list soil health as one of the important aspects to increase crop production. The dam desilting is being perceived as an economical project.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App