Think tank behind noteban calls it a ‘success’, says tax base increased

A day after the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) published its annual report, disclosing that 99 per cent of Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes which were withdrawn from circulation on November 8, has returned back to the bank, Arthakranti Pratishthan — the Pune-based think tank which is often credited with having originally proposed the idea of noteban to the government — stoutly defended the move. Yamaji Malkar, the trustee of Arthakranti, described demonetisation as a success and said it had resulted in a policy shift in the country.

Founded by mechanical engineer Anil Bokil, Arthakranti has been advocating the withdrawal of high-value currency notes for the last 16 years. The Pratishthan had argued that the stashing of unaccounted-for or black money was a major cause of income disparity in the country. Higher denomination notes, the Pratishthan had claimed, was used to hold unaccounted-for money and it was necessary to withdraw such currency from circulation and also bring about major tax reforms to curb the further growth of a parallel currency.

Bokil and the members of the Pratishthan had met Narendra Modi just before he became Prime Minister in 2014 and had made a detailed presentation before him. Seven months prior to the D-day of November 8, the team had travelled to New Delhi and had made a similar interaction before senior secretaries of the government.

On Wednesday, the RBI said only Rs 16,000 crore worth of demonetised notes were not returned. Demonetisation had its strong critics who said it had done irreparable harm to the economy. With RBI’s data hinting at little or no unaccounted-for currency coming back to the system, the rationale behind the whole move has once again come under the scanner.

Malkar, however, had a completely different take on the matter. “The success of the move can be gauged by the increase in both the new bank accounts as well the tax base,” he said. “Dead currency has come back to circulation as after demonetisation, people were forced to deposit their money in the banks. A policy shift has happened in the country and banking’s base has increased,” he said.

The growth of the tax base, Malkar said, was a definite sign of the change. “In the last one year, real estate, gold and land prices have not gone up — this is also an indirect effect of the move,” he said. The Pratishthan has been advocating the gradual withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes as well to slowly push for complete cashless society. “We believe the government has started the process which, for obvious reasons, is not being made public,” he said.

In the next phase, the Pratishthan would be pushing for major tax reforms which will see introduction of a banking transaction tax (BTT). “The Goods and Services Tax itself is not enough. We need BTT for the economy,” he said.

