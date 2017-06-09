Debt-ridden Baramati farmer found dead, suicide suspected

A farmer in Baramati taluka of Pune district allegedly killed himself by consuming pesticide on Thursday morning. Police have identified him as Hanumant Pandurang Shinde (48), a resident of Bhondvewadi. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station, as no suicide note has been found. Sub-inspector A N Jadhav, who is investigating the case, told The Indian Express, “Prima-facie, based on the statements given by the farmer’s family members, it appears that Shinde committed suicide because he was debt-ridden. His family is in a state of shock. His body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem.”

According to the police, Shinde is survived by his parents, wife, a son and three daughters. One of his daughters is married, and he was planning the marriage of another. Around 1.30 am on Thursday, said the police, his daughter woke up and did not see him in the house. The family started searching for him, and found his body in a nearby farm. Shinde’s brother Sunil Shinde then informed the police.

Sunil has told the police that Shinde had spoken to him over the phone some time before he allegedly ended his life, and told him that he was disturbed over his inability to repay a loan and raise money for his daughter’s marriage.

Shinde had a loan of about Rs 79,000 from a co-operative society and a self-help group, police said. He had been struggling to repay it, and matters got worse after his his ox died of snakebite a few months ago.

Member of Parliament Supriya Sule offered her condolences to the deceased farmer’s family by meeting them at the local rural hospital. This is the fourth suicide of debt ridden-farmers in Baramati in the last two months.

