Maharashtra Day to be celebrated in Germany

The Indian consulate in Germany will for the first time organise a two-day programme on May 1 to celebrate Maharashtra Day at Munich and Stuttgart. The state cultural department and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will promote tourism during the event.

Talking about the programme, MTDC general manager Swati Kale said the corporation will have a major contribution in organising the event, including the financial aspect. “We are providing funds of Rs 7 lakh towards publicity material, audio-visual presentation, cultural events and an audio-visual presentation promoting tourism and investment in Maharashtra that will be staged on the Indian consulate campus in Germany,” Kale said.

“The idea of holding Maharashtra Day celebration in the two cities of Germany was conceptualised during the ITB Travel and Tourism trade fair in Berlin that was held in March this year by Indian counsulate general Sugandh Rajaram,” she added.

Stuttgart is designated as the sister city of Mumbai since January 2015. Kale said that on the first day of the two-day event, a film festival of select Marathi films will be organised.

