Maharashtra: Dalit woman beaten and stripped on theft allegation

A 50-year-old Dalit woman was beaten up and stripped in public for allegedly trying to steal a pair of bullocks in Buldana district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. At least 23 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident so far under IPC sections 324 (assault), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

The incident occurred at Ruikhed Mayanba village under the jurisdiction of Dhad police station of the district on the evening of June 2, police said. Sakharam Ugale, resident of the village, accused the woman and her son of sneaking into his cowshed and trying to steal a pair of bullocks. He called other people to the spot; a mob of 30 persons gathered and beat up the woman and her son with sticks, police said. They also stripped the woman, police added.

The incident came to light when the woman was taken to a hospital. On the complaint of the victim and medical report obtained from the hospital, a case was registered at Dhad police station, said sub-divisional police officer B B Mahamuni, who is investigating the matter. Police have arrested 23 persons till today. Police also registered a case of attempted theft against the woman. Further probe is on.

