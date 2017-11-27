Maharashtra: CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in encounter with Naxals in Gadchiroli

Constable Manjunath Jakkanavar of the 113th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed while two other men of the same unit suffered injuries, officials said, as quoted by PTI. Constable Manjunath Jakkanavar of the 113th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed while two other men of the same unit suffered injuries, officials said, as quoted by PTI.

A CRPF personnel lost his life and two others were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra on Sunday night, as reported by news agency PTI.

A gunfight broke out between a joint team of the CRPF and Maharashtra Police and Maoists near the Dhanora village of the district when the troops were out on operation. The first encounter broke out around 5:40 PM; it was followed by another one at about 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Constable Manjunath Jakkanavar of the 113th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed while two other men of the same unit suffered injuries, officials said, as quoted by PTI. The officials furthere said Manjunath hailed from Karnataka’s Dharwad district, and added reinforcements had performed combing operations in the jungle area. It is estimated that a good number of Naxals have also been hit during the encounter, they added.

