Maharashtra: CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in encounter with Naxals in Gadchiroli

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2017 1:08 pm
A gunfight broke out between a joint team of the CRPF and Maharashtra Police and Maoists near the Dhanora village of the district when the troops were out on operation. The first encounter broke out around 5:40 PM; it was followed by another one at about 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Constable Manjunath Jakkanavar of the 113th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed while two other men of the same unit suffered injuries, officials said, as quoted by PTI. The officials furthere said Manjunath hailed from Karnataka’s Dharwad district, and added reinforcements had performed combing operations in the jungle area. It is estimated that a good number of Naxals have also been hit during the encounter, they added.

