Maharashtra: Cotton trader defaults on Rs 8 crore, state to pick up tab

THE state government has decided to bear the burden of payment of Rs 8 crore to farmers in Wardha district defaulted by a prominent cotton trader, at least for the time being. Sunil Talatule, the trader, had failed to pay hundreds of cotton farmers against a purchase of their produce from November 2014 to May 2014. Till then, he used to make regular payments against the purchases made, thereby winning the farmers’ trust. Talatule belongs to the family of one of the founding members of the RSS, Babasaheb Talatule, and the farmers had protested at Nagpur alleging that the trader was being shielded by the BJP-led government in the state. The agitation was called off after the state government promised to pay the farmers by auctioning Talatule’s properties. The issue, however, kept hanging fire following Talatule moving the High Court and securing a stay on the auctioning process. The stay is still in force.

On Monday, in a special meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was decided that the state will give the money to Seloo Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) as a soft loan. It is sought to be paid back by the APMC once the way gets paved for the auctioning of Talatule’s properties. Wardha collector Shailesh Nawal told The Indian Express: “This is a stop-gap arrangement till the auctioning of Talatule’s properties take place after the court finally clears it.”

