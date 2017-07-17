Maharashtra: Continuous rainfalls in catchment areas help city dams fill up

Water level in Khadakwasla Dam has become quite low. (Photo: Pavan Khengre) Water level in Khadakwasla Dam has become quite low. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

WITH HEAVY spells of rain continuing to lash parts of Maharashtra, major dams supplying water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are fast filling up.

According to sources, water stock in Pavana and Panshet dams is nearing 60 per cent of its storage capacity. Continuous rainfall in the catchment areas has resulted in steady rise of the stock, said officials at the irrigation department.

After Nashik and Solapur, Pune is the region in the state with 49 per cent surplus rainfall for the season. Although, city largely experienced cloudy skies with intermittent spells on Sunday, rainfall recorded on the day was 6.5 mm. The city has, so far, received 285mm rainfall this season, which was 53 mm excess than the normal mark.

Even as Southwest monsoon had entered a break-like situation during the first fortnight of July, rainfall had revived over western Maharashtra in particular, bringing some heavy spells over Konkan and north Maharashtra, towards the end of last week. “The monsoon trough is slowly shifting over central India regions and can get further activated in the coming days. Vidarbha and Marathwada will also receive heavy rains post mid week,” informed a senior official from India Meteorological Department, Pune.

State’s popular tourist destinations including Matheran (140mm) and Mahabaleshwar (83mm) reported incessant rainfall on the day.

Weather officials have warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over these regions until July 19, after which the intensity may recede marginally. With fresh low pressure building up over the Bay of Bengal and continuous stream of western disturbances , continuous rainfall are on cards for central and western India.

