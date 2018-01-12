Maharashtra Congress seeks apology from Gadkari for ‘insulting’ Navy

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Friday hit out at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for “insulting the Indian Navy” and demanded an apology from him. ”
Gadkari should apologise for insulting the Indian Navy by saying he will not give an inch of land to Navy officers in Mumbai and asking them to go on Pakistan border. We condemn these remarks,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.
Wondering why all Navy officials need to stay in posh South Mumbai, Ports minister Gadkari had yesterday said “not an inch” of land would be given to Navy to build flats or quarters in the area. “Actually, Navy is needed at the borders from where terrorists sneak in. Why does everyone (in the Navy) want to stay in South Mumbai? They (Navy) had come to me, asking for a plot (of land). I will not give even an inch of land. Please don’t come to me again,” Gadkari had said.
Gadkari’s public displeasure came in the backdrop of the Navy declining permission for building a floating jetty at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, where a floating hotel and seaplane service are planned. Sawant charged why Gadkari was insisting on a floating hotel which can be threat to Mumbai’s security. “This should be probed,” he demanded.
Sawant alleged that BJP’s patriotism was sham and was not applicable to private companies. He claimed that the Navy took objection to helipad and redevelopment projects in South Mumbai due to security issues especially in the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. The Congress leader said Gadkari’s comments were damaging the morale of Navy officers.
- Jan 12, 2018 at 5:14 pmNitin Gadkari, my Navy friends can't say this to you, so here is something you can take home on their behalf. Thanks for displaying your lack of class, education, awareness and refinement! A few points, so next time you don't make a fool of yourself. 1. Navy didn't ask to be set up at South Mumbai. It was a GOI decision based on security need of the land. We thank God those we elected then were not of your ilk! 2. Navy accommodation is at South Mumbai so that these people who live in the seas can get between family and the ships immediately, when people like you scream for help - in war as well as when your stupid civil system fails to deliver what the man on the street needs, even when it rains or floods. 3. You stay in Lutyens Delhi and don't bother to attend Parliament next door. Why not move to Noida or Ghaziabad? 4. You are the shipping minister. Who are you to allot land in Mumbai - an inch or an acre? 5. Army protects borders, Air Force protects skies, navy protects sea shoreReply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 5:23 pmRSS PTOTECTS FATSO GADKARI. NOBODY CAN TOUH HIMReply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:35 pmThis khangress has left only ASKING apology in fact they should ask to whole india for looting for last 70 yearsReply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:34 pmI only told, WHAT YOU ALL DID TO ME. You can't even hear what you all did to me ? I went through that, I experienced that. and you can't even hear it.Reply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:32 pmLet the Defence Minister do this job. Only a day before She has worn with pride the navy uniform.Reply