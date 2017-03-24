Maharashtra: Congress, NCP plan joint rally over loan waiver

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan

As the deadlock over farm loan waiver continues in the State Legislature Assembly, the Opposition has united to corner the BJP-led state government. The Congress and the NCP will jointly organise a rally called ‘Sangharsh Yatra’ across the state from March 29 to April 5.

The decision to organise the rally was taken at a meeting of all the opposition leaders on Thursday evening. “Our main focus will be to push the demand for a complete loan waiver for farmers,” said Ashok Chavan, former chief minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president.

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and senior Congress leader Narayan Rane attended the meeting, along with other party legislators.

From the NCP, the Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, Dhannajay Munde and Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare were present. Dhananjay Munde said: “The state government is neglecting the issue of farm loan waiver. They have not mentioned about farm loan waiver anywhere in the budget. This shows the seriousness of the BJP-led state government and its ally Shiv Sena towards the issues of farmers. However, we will not give up on this issue.”

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in lower house, RadhaKrishna Vikhe Patil, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil on Thursday wrote to Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde demanding they should be suspended, too, like the 19 legilsators from both parties. The letter stated: “Not just these 19 MLAs but all of us were protesting against the government for failing to announce loan waiver to farmers. Hence we demand that the Speaker should suspend us too.”

On Wednesday, 19 legislators (10 from the Congress and 9 from the NCP) were suspended for nine months (till December 31) for burning the copies of the budget speech and creating a ruckus in the House during the budget presentation last week.

