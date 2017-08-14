Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Chaupane dies in road mishap

The accident took place when they were returning from Aurangabad after attending a programme to celebrate Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary. Senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad had also attended the event. (Express Photo) The accident took place when they were returning from Aurangabad after attending a programme to celebrate Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary. Senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad had also attended the event. (Express Photo)

Sanjay Chaupane, the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, died in an accident in Aurangabad Sunday. Two other Congress leaders who were travelling with him, former president of Thane Congress Balkrishna Purnekar, and former deputy mayor of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Ramakant Mhatre, were injured.

The accident took place when they were returning from Aurangabad after attending a programme to celebrate Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary. Senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad had also attended the event.

The SUV in which the leaders were travelling reportedly collided with a bus at Bhendala Phata on the Aurangabad-Gangapur Road. Chaupane, a resident of Thane, had been an active party member of the Congress.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App