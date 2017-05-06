Maharashtra Congress demands action against BJP MLA Vijaykumar Gavit

Maharashtra Congress on Saturday demanded action against BJP MLA Vijaykumar Gavit, who has been indicted in a scam involving siphoning off funds of the tribal welfare department between 2004 and 2009. Gavit, who was tribal welfare minister in the previous Congress-NCP government, had later joined the BJP ahead of assembly polls in 2014.

“The committee was constituted by the Congress-NCP government after allegations surfaced against Gavit who was the tribal development minister.

“The report was submitted in January this year but the state government preferred to sit over it,” Sawant alleged during a press conference here.

“Case should be filed against Gavit immediately and the chief minister should clarify what action he will take against Gavit,” said Sawant.

The tribal leader from Nandurbar is in the race for a cabinet berth during the expansion to take place soon.

The five member committee headed by Justice M G Gaikwad was set up on April 15, 2014 on the orders of Bombay High Court that was hearing a PIL.

The PIL contended that the tribal department made purchases without calling for tenders and amounts shown to be disbursed towards tribal welfare were siphoned off between 2004-09.

“Since the Gaikwad committee has indicted Gavit in its findings, Fadnavis should clarify what action his government will take against Gavit,” Sawant wanted to know.

Sawant also hit out at Shiv Sena for adopting double standards on the issue of farmers’ plight.

“Shiv Sena wants to remain in power and at the same time sheds crocodile tears for farmers. It is in power and it should take decision to help farmers,” said Sawant.

