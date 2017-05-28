Maharashtra: Congress attacks BJP minister over media remark

Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble has a penchant for courting controversies. This time, he has invited the Opposition’s wrath for his alleged statement against the media. The Congress has demanded his resignation.

Kamble, while addressing a public meet in Hingoli district in the Marathwada region, allegedly said, “The bogus media which takes money and writes anything needs to be booted.”

The remark evoked sharp reaction from the Congress. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “We demand Kamble’s resignation as the remarks are highly controversial and tarnishes the image of the media.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kamble clarified, “I have not made any adverse comments against the media. I was speaking about the ‘bogus’ media which takes money and writes anything to tarnish the image of a person or indulge in blackmail tactics.”

He said, “My statement was not against the entire media or those who are professional and doing sincere work. There are those who in the name of media indulge in blackmailing people or protecting the corrupt. I raised objections against them. I have always had high regards for professional media people. Nobody can object to their

good work.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now