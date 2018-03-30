Maharashtra: Congress alleges scam in tea expenses of CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The Mumbai unit of the Congress on Wednesday alleged a scam in expenses on tea served at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office and claimed that there has been an unusual rise in the amount spent on it. The

CM’s office clarified saying the expenses include tea and breakfast at various government offices and not just at the

CM secretariat.

Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress, alleged that the information received under the Right to Information (RTI) shows that the amount spent on tea at the CMO has risen from Rs 57.99 lakhs in 2015-16 to Rs 3.34 crores in 2017-18. “There is a dramatic increase of 577 percent that shows that on an average 18,591 cups of tea are served in the CM’s office in a day,” alleged Nirupam. “On one hand, the Prime Minister takes great pride in saying he once sold tea. Fadnavis has taken this a bit too far since the ‘chai’ he is drinking cannot be sold at a regular tea stall. Both the PM and the Maharashtra CM are taking the country for a ride in the name of chai,” Nirupam said.

The CMO said the expenses include tea and breakfast at Sadhyadri guest house, Varsha bungalow and a few other offices in Nagpur. “Besides, there has been an increase in the people visiting the chief minister’s office in recent past. It also includes expenses on tea served to dignitaries from foreign countries, delegations of industrialists

and others,” the CMO’s clarification added.

