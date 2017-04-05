Maharashtra: Complete loan waiver for farmers unlikely in state

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra is unlikely to accept the Opposition’s demand for a complete loan waiver for farmers, even as the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday gave the nod to keep a similar promise made in the run-up to the assembly polls in that state earlier this year. Sources in the government said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approached the Centre last fortnight seeking a financial assistance to help 31 lakh farmers with an accumulated loan burden of Rs 30,500 crore. “The matter is pending with Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitely,” said an official. The government has provided an enhanced allocation of Rs 51 lakh crore crop loan benefiting 52 lakh farmers in 2016-17.

Acknowledging that the Centre would have to take an overall view if it extended a financial package to UP, following similar demand from Tamil Nadu and Karnakata, the government sources said a restructuring of loan to help small and marginal farmers was not being ruled out. “However, it will have to work out the interest rates and also wait for the Centre’s aid,” said an official. At function in Chandrapur Tuesday, Fadnavis came down heavily on the Opposition. “Just giving it a name of ‘Sangharsh Yatra’ does not it make it a true Sangharsh Yatra. The Opposition’s loan waiver demand is to hide their own financial scams.”

