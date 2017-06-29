Committee to probe allegations against Khot

Raju Shetti Raju Shetti

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sangthana (SSS) has announced the formation of a four-member committee to look into the complaints filed against its senior leader and Minister of State Sadashiv Khot. Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti made the announcement after a state-level executive body meet of the farmers’ body in the city. The committee, Shetti said, would be summoning the minister to clarify his stand against the allegations.

Swabhimani Paksha is a member of the ruling NDA at the Centre, and a partner of the BJP government in Mahrashtra. However, the farmers’ body, especially Shetti, has allegedly had a fallout with the ruling party over various issues.

Recently, Shetti had undertaken a padyatra from Pune to Mumbai, to press for a loan waiver. He was the chairman of the coordination committee, which had negotiated with the state government on the issue.

Sources said that Khot's proximity with the BJP and his alleged role in trying to scuttle the farmers' strike had allegedly not gone down well with farmers in the state. Shetti had taken an objection to Khot's son contesting the zilla parishad polls, and Khot blamed Shetti for his son's defeat, they added.

Shetti, while announcing the formation of the committee, said that lately Khot’s stances have gone against the official line of the party.

“Shiv Sena ministers always toe the party line, but Khot had failed to follow the official line of the Swabhimani Shetikari,” he said. Claiming that the differences between him and Khot were ideological, not personal, the MP said the special committee has been formed to investigate the complains against him.

“The committee will summon him and allow him to present his side, following which a final decision would be taken,” he said. The committee is scheduled to give its verdict by July 4.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Khot said he is yet to receive any information about the formation of the committee. “If they ask me questions, I will provide a written answer,” he said

The recent farm loan waiver announced by the state government was rejected by Shetti as “jugglery of figures”.

“We will be collating figures of overdue farmers and then ask the government to explain how they have arrived at the Rs 34,000 crores figure,” he said. The farmers’ leader had also announced that they would be meeting the chief minister on July 25 to take a final decision regarding continuing with the government.

