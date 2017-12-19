Maharashtra CM intervention sought as govt proposes to shut 1,314 schools

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

A GROUP of educationists have written a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the education department, expressing their opposition to the state government’s decision to shut down 1,314 government schools and re-locate its students. The letter, with 42 signatories, stated the move goes “against the spirit and letter of the Right to Education (RTE) Act”.

The state government had recently announced closure of over 1,300 schools, citing that their “low enrolment figures” reflected “low quality of teaching”. The educationists, however, termed the rationale as an “over generalisation of the connection between quality and enrolment figures”. They claimed that this was an attempt to “defame” teachers.

Kishore Darak, education researcher, said, “Schools located in rural, hilly and remote areas, whose enrolments numbers were lower than 10 have been shut down. The state attributed lower enrolments to low quality of teaching. As per the RTE Act, the distance of school from a child’s home is specified as 1 km upto Class V and 3 km for higher classes. It is not the distance between two schools but the distance of school from the child’s home. But, in the current relocation programme, the RTE criteria is getting violated, as the state is considering the distance between the schools…”

The letter also cited the example of a school, which was proposed to be shut down. “Some of the educationists visited ZP School Rayreshwar, in Bhor block of Pune district, which is being merged with Rayri Madhyamik Vidyalaya. A physical inspection revealed that the new school was at a distance of 5 to 6 km from the previous one and that walking in that topography amounts to trekking. Besides, while the ZP school, which is to be shut, caters to Class 1 to 7, the other school teaches Class 8 to 10,” it read.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App