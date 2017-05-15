Maharashtra CM Fadnavis hails Praful Patel for changing face of airports

“We are staunch political rivals and have made speeches against each other in elections at Gondia in Vidarbha. Yet, political differences have never transcended the personal rapport (between us),” Fadnavis said. “We are staunch political rivals and have made speeches against each other in elections at Gondia in Vidarbha. Yet, political differences have never transcended the personal rapport (between us),” Fadnavis said.

Political leaders cutting across party lines showered praise on NCP leader and former civil aviation minister Praful Patel at a function held in Mumbai Sunday where the latter’s pictorial biopic Udan was released. Besides Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, several eminent personalities, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, were present at the event and described Patel as “a great friend”, “a seasoned politician”, “an excellent minister”, and “a versatile persona”.

Fadnavis said it was Patel who transformed the face of Indian airports, bringing them on par with world-class infrastructure. “We are staunch political rivals and have made speeches against each other in elections at Gondia in Vidarbha. Yet, political differences have never transcended the personal rapport (between us),” he said.

Fadnavis added: “Notwithstanding political differences, Patel has friends across political parties, which he has well earned over decades. he ease with which he connects with cross sections of people is laudable. He has always kept his feet firm in the grassroots.” Thackeray called Patel “a great friend even though we represent different parties”. Ambani described him as “a great family friend”.

“The disarming smile on his face and mischievous twinkle in his eyes is always a constant. Through great work in diverse fields of education in his constituency in Gondia and in the field of civil aviation, one can proudly say, he has carried the legacy of his proud father as a proud son,” said Bachchan. Patel said: “While I still believe a lot more work remains to be done, to me what really matters is the contribution to society in public life.”

