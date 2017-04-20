Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to launch BDD chawls redevelopment project on Saturday

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch the redevelopment project of the British-era Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls in the city on April 22, an official from the Housing Department said on Thursday. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the nodal agency for the project, had shortlisted L&T Realty and Shapoorji Pallonji for carrying out redevelopment of the chawls located at Naigaum and NM Joshi Marg area respectively, the official said.

“The tender for BDD chawls at Worli has been floated and will be finalised in the next three months. The decision on the BDD chawls in Sewri is still pending as they are located on the central government land and redevelopment rules of the state don’t apply to them,” the official said. A special notification was issued for the redevelopment of these chawls in December last year, which granted a special FSI of four for the project and has also waived a crucial condition of seeking consent of 70 per cent of the tenants for the project.

“Once the redevelopment is done, each of them will get a house of 500 sq ft, up from the current 160 sq ft,” he said. According to the official, the project will take 7 years to complete and since there are transit accommodations available at both the sites, tenants will be shifted out in a phase wise manner and work will be conducted.

Nearly 80,000 people live in 207 BDD chawls. The government has spent Rs 143.53 crore on repairs of these chawls between 2007 and 2014. Thirty-two BDD chawls are located on NM Joshi Marg and 42 in Naigaum. “The bhoomipujan will be conducted at Jambhoree Maidan in Worli on Saturday,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now