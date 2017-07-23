Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis revamps govt’s publicity policy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is looking to increase the thrust of communication and advertising to ramp up showcasing of his government’s initiatives months before it turns three. According to the government’s revised advertisement policy, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), which Fadnavis himself leads, has been made the nodal publicity agency for all government departments, state-run corporations, agencies and public sector units, among others.

Sources said a publicity plan for schemes and various government initiatives is being prepared ahead of the Fadnavis government’s third anniversary on October 31.

With the Chief Minister’s Office keen to play an active role in controlling messaging and the branding for advertisement campaigns across television, print, and digital mediums, Fadnavis has also appointed a committee under the Director General (Information and Publicity), Brijesh Singh, to chart out a publicity plan for all departments and agencies. Fadnavis’s media advisor, Ravikiran Deshmukh, has been appointed a member of the committee. The state’s General Administration department issued orders in this regard on July 21.

Apart from deciding the messaging, nature of the campaign and target segments, the CM-appointed committee has also been granted powers to finalise the advertisement company to be contracted for designing the creatives of each campaign.

The government has already empanelled some advertisement companies for its publicity initiatives. Senior officials said the “centralised approach” will usher more uniformity in branding initiatives and spending behind such campaigns.

