Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis invokes Ambedkar theory on demonetisation at poll rally

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Citing Dr BR Ambedkar’s theory on demonetisation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said demonetisation can combat inflation, eradicate poverty and combating corruption. Fadnavis continued the BJP poll campaign talking about demonetisation and its long-term implications while addressing a rally for the last phase of elections for Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats in Vidarbha.

In the temple town of Ramtek, the chief minister said, “For several years we have silently suffered because of mehangai (inflation) and berojgari (unemployment). The process initiated through demonetisation will help us combat these evils.”

In Maharashtra, the Modi government’s demonetisation policy featured in every local body elections. The BJP is defending demonetisation even as its own ally Shiv Sena has minced no words to attack it. Opposition Congress and NCP are also using demonetisation to turn the hardships faced by people to consolidate their own political base.

Fadnavis said, “The aam admi (common man) is cooperating with demonetisation. As they understand and sincerely want the nation to prosper. But those who are protesting it tooth and nail have vested interest. Their anger and frustration for losing out because of black money is seen through the jan akrosh rally.”

Fadnavis said, “Demonetisation will help in bringing greater accountability and weeding out corruption. This would help in better public services to the people.”

Dr B R Ambedkar had recommended demonetisation of rupee every ten years. In his book titled Problems of Rupee… he had said, “ Demonetisation would help in reducing inflation and corruption.”