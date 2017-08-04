Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gives clean chit to minister in housing project

Prakash Mehta Prakash Mehta

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday defended Housing Minister Prakash Mehta even as the Opposition intensified its demand for his resignation over alleged violation of norms in the MP Mills Compound, Tardeo, redevelopment project. Mehta faces allegations of sanctioning a controversial slum redevelopment project at the MP Mills Compound in Tardeo without the CM’s consent and in violation of Development Control (DC) norms, in the process providing a Rs 500-crore benefit to a private developer. Fadnavis later scrapped the project when the irregularities were brought to his notice.

As Fadnavis gave a clean chit to Mehta, opposition parties attacked the government with the Congress and NCP refusing to budge from their demand, forcing both the legislative assembly and council to be adjourned.

Earlier, speaking in the legislative council, Fadnavis said, “Since no final decision was taken on the housing project or work started on it, where was the question of corruption? The project being cited by the opposition was aborted. So, where is the question of extending profit to any developer?”

“Two days ago, when the matter was raised on the floor of the House, I had assured a probe would be conducted into the project,” he added. “Since the project was never given a final approval, there was no issuing of letter of intent or work order. On what basis can anybody accuse the minister of corruption?”

Opposition parties contested it. NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “We would like to know if BJP president Amit Shah is trying to protect Mehta? And we would like to know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to say on the issue. Are Modi and Shah divided on the matter?”

In alleged violation of DC norms, Mehta had sanctioned the SRA project, allowing additional building rights of slum-dwellers to be transferred to a scheme for project-affected persons (PAPs). The change in the norms generated additional building rights worth Rs 500 crore for the developer.

Opposition leader in the assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “We will not allow the assembly to function unless Mehta resigns. He has committed a serious offence by using the name of the chief minister to get project consent to provide Rs 500-crore benefit to a private developer.”

Opposition leader in the council Dhananjay Munde said, “The project, approved by the housing minister, violated rules by transferring additional FSI meant for slum-dwellers to PAPs, which is not permissible. Since the chief minister intervened, the project was stayed.”

