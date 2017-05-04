Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoles death of jawan killed in Gadchiroli naxal attack

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday condoled the killing of a jawan of the special force that conducts anti-naxal operations, in a landmine attack by Maoists in Gadchiroli district. “Saddened and pained to know about the land mine blast near Bhamragad in Gadchiroli in which one jawan from special C-60 force got martyred,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

“My deepest condolences to the family of brave Jawan Suresh Linga Telaami. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured soldiers,” he tweeted. “State Government firmly stands with their family. All required help and support will be provided,” the CM said.

Last evening, a mine protected vehicle of the C-60 commandos came under a landmine attack near Bhamragad in Gadchiroli when a patrol party of the C-60 commandos was crossing the area. One jawan died and 11 security officials were injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now