Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ chopper crash lands in Latur

A chopper flying with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash landed in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The helicopter developed a technical snag during take off causing it to crash land. The chief minister and the team in the chopper have escaped unhurt. “Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

The chief minister, speaking to NDTV, said there were four people in the chopper when the crash happened. “Fortunately, I have the blessings of more than 11 crore people of Maharashtra so I have escaped without any injuries,” he said. He also said that his vitals have been checked and that he is stable.

Fadnavis has said there will be the regular DGCA inquiry in the incident. “It was new helicopter, only 6-7 years old. It can be counted among the good helicopters. The DGCA will inquire into the incident,” he said.

According to the DGCA, there were four people on board and two crew members.

Earlier in May, Fadnavis had to travel by road from the naxal affected Gadchiroli district to Nagpur after his chopper developed a technical snag before take off, police said.

