Devendra Fadnavis cancels public rally in Pune

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled his public rally in Pune on Saturday afternoon after reaching the venue. While Fadnavis tweeted that he had cancelled the meeting due to ‘miscommunication of time of rally’, others say the empty chairs which greeted the chief minister might be one of the reasons for the abrupt exit.

Fadnavis was supposed to address a rally at the New English School grounds on Tilak Road as part of his last leg campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation Elections polls. The school is situated in the Sadashiv Peth area of Pune which is a traditional strong hold of the BJP. The chief minister was supposed to address the meeting at 2.00 pm and had reached the venue on time. However the venue which can accommodate around 2-3,000 people was deserted with majority of the chairs empty. After waiting for a few minutes Fadnavis left the venue and tweeted “I have cancelled my public meeting at Pune due to miscommunication of time of rally. I regret for the same. Heading towards Pimpri.”

This poor show has come as a rude shock, which has always been supported in the peth regions. The propensity of people from Peths to have a siesta between 1-4.00 pm is a standing joke among Puneities and social media soon erupted over the incident.