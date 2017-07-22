Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis busy with election politics: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced (Express Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy with “election politics” when other states are competing to attract industry, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday. “We say `critics should live next door’. But the critics should (really) live in our own house,” Raut said, evoking an old Marathi saying. “The Sena criticises the government in the interest of people,” he added.

Raut, the editor of Sena mouthpiece `Saamana’, was speaking at a program organised by a news channel here. The Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, is often seen firing salvos at the latter through editorials in Saamana. “Unfortunately, Maharashtra is no more the number one state in the country. Other chief ministers are wooing industry to their states. Maharashtra CM should be on his toes. A government is not run to win elections, but our CM is busy with election programmes and election politics,” Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed that the Sena will come to power in the state on its own in the next ten years under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. He also said that Maharashtra was witnessing strikes (in various sectors) frequently because of an “unstable government”.

