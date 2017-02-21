Maharashtra: Polling underway in eight municipal councils other than BMC, PMC

Voters line up in Thane. (Express Photo) Voters line up in Thane. (Express Photo)

Apart from Mumbai and Pune, eight municipal corporations in Maharashtra are contesting in polls today. Almost 6,000 candidates will fight for the corporations in Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. Among them, Nagpur is the biggest municipality with 151 seats, Thane 131, Pimpri-Chinchwad 128, Nashik 122, Solapur 102, Amravati 87, Ulhasnagar 78 and Akola has 80 seats.

According to the schedule, polling began in all the cities voting for their civic bodies at 7.30 am. In Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the first to cast his vote. Voting is scheduled to end at 5.30 pm.

In spite of their fallout, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena are expected to make gains and improve their overall tally this time. While the Sena is in a dominant position in Thane, it is facing an uphill task in Ulhasnagar, where its erstwhile ally BJP has emerged as the principal opponent.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, where a turnout of nearly 12,00,000 people is expected, polls are particularly crucial for the NCP as the corporation is in home district of party chief Sharad Pawar. The voting percentage here stood at 7% upto 9.30 am.

In Nashik, the main tussle is between the BJP and the Shiv Sena to replace the MNS. The BJP is expected to make gains in its traditional stronghold of Vidarbha and is likely to be a dominant player in Amravati, Akola and Nagpur corporations. The Congress seems to be in a spot of bother in Amravati and Solapur.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd