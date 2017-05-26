Maharashtra civic polls: Congress leading in Malegaon, Bhiwandi; BJP in Panvel

Maharashtra civic poll results to be declared on Friday. Maharashtra civic poll results to be declared on Friday.

The results for the Maharashtra municipal corporations elections in Malegaon, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be declared on Friday. The counting of votes which began at 10 am is underway and the initial leads show Congress leading in Malegaon and Bhiwandi with BJP taking a lead in Panvel. The final results for the civic polls are yet to come out.

In Malegaon, out of the 84 seats, results for 68 of them have been declared so far with the Congress taking the lead with 28 seats followed by the Nationalist Congress Party with 14 seats. The Shiv Sena follows NCP closely with 11 seats while BJP has only managed to secure three seats so far. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) gained six seats while the Janata Dal and an independent candidate securing one seat each. A total of 373 candidates contested for the 84 corporation seats.

Meanwhile, the Panvel poll leads show BJP taking a major lead with 34 seats, followed by the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) with 15 seats to its credit. The Shiv Sena only managed one seat as of yet with the Congress and NCP failing to open their account. In Panvel, 418 candidates fought the elections for 78 seats in the first election after the municipality was formed last year in October.

In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation poll leads reflect the Congress gaining 17 seats closely followed by the BJP and Shiv Sena with 12 seats while the NCP only with one seat so far. A total of 460 candidates are in fray for 90 seats in the civic polls which witnessed a 53 per cent of voter turnout on Wednesday.

