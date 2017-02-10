Maharashtra civic polls: P Chidambaram among senior leaders to campaign for Congress

Chidambaram (File Photo) Chidambaram (File Photo)

The Congress may have had to battle problems of infighting in its city unit in the run-up to the BMC polls, but the grand old party now seems to be regrouping. It plans to bring to the city some of its top national leaders for campaigning and to take on the saffron combine controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the country’s richest civic body, for two decades.

Watch What Else is Making News



Senior party leaders said former Union finance minister P Chidambaram would be in the city on February 12 and a few programmes had been lined up for interaction with young voters. Besides Chidambaram, the party also plans to rope in Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and Navjyot Singh Sidhu, who has recently joined the party.

The Congress is planning an interaction with residents of Juhu and Lokhandwala area and professionals on “real state of Indian economy” featuring Chidambaram, besides a session with youngsters at Bandra Fort Sunday evening. Chidambaram is also expected to address a Tamil gathering in Dharavi. Next week, Scindia will hold a road show in the city.

“At the Lokhandawala-Juhu programme, we hope to see a great participation of professionals such as chartered accountants, doctors, lawyers, and others,” said Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress. He said the party had requested many other leaders to campaign. “Rather than organising traditional rallies and sabhas, we are planning to organise off-beat programmes with the leaders as part of our campaign. Many senior Congress leaders are likely to come to the city next week,” said Nirupam.

Another senior leader said the Congress would kick off its campaign rallies from Friday starting with Dharavi, one the oldest bastions of the party in the city. Besides Dharavi, rallies will be organised in areas such as Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and in Kurla. On Saturday, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan might address the media on several issues concerning the civic body, said a leader.

Congress leaders, however, said party’s vice president Rahul Gandhi would not campaign in the city. Earlier, the leaders had claimed there were plans to bring in Gandhi. Last year, he had visited the Deonar dumping ground after a major fire broke out. Sources said he would be busy with campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections now. “We had planned for Rahul ji’s rally in September and October last year but he could not come then. Also, the Congress president and vice-president never campaign for local bodies polls,” said Nirupam.