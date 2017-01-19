Maharashtra civic polls: More Christian corporators needed, community tells parties in the fray

Members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) and two other organisations met state Congress president Ashok Chavan Tuesday to seek more representation for Catholic community members. Members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) and two other organisations met state Congress president Ashok Chavan Tuesday to seek more representation for Catholic community members.

AHEAD of polls, various Christian community organisations have become more active, seeking more representation from political parties so that their specific issues are addressed. Members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) and two other organisations met state Congress president Ashok Chavan Tuesday to seek more representation for Catholic community members in the polls to various local bodies across the state.

The BCS said it hadn’t extended support to any party. Instead, the organisation said, it was encouraging more candidates from the community to contest the polls on party tickets. “We are an apolitical organisation and have not extended support to any party. Surely, we will encourage more Christian candidates,” said Rita D’sa, president of BCS.

She said the community had been neglected for long. “We want our voice to be heard in the decision-making processes. So far, our community has been neglected. The docile nature of the community should not be perceived as weakness. We want good people from the community to be part of the system for good governance,” added D’sa.

Godfrey Pimenta, vice-president of the Bombay East Indian Association, pointed out that there were multiple issues facing the larger Catholic community, including that of church land being acquired by the BMC for development work, demolition of century-old crosses and not marking gaothans in the city’s Development Plan. “We had to fight for our issues, be it acquisition of land under the garb of development, demolition of heritage crosses or others. The East Indian community is the original sons of the soil. But our issues have been neglected due to lack of representation in the civic corridors. We want more representation, which will help in addressing our issues,” said Pimenta, also an activist.

On Friday, the Church In the City (CIC) will hold a preparatory event on the BMC elections in Dadar (West). “During the event, we will be raising the issue of seeking more representation for the Christian community. Since all parties are coming for the event, we will ask everyone about this. We want more representation,” said Willie Shirsat, chief secretary of CIC, a unit of the Church.

As per the 2011 census, there is around 8 lakh Christian population in the city. The areas dominated by the community include IC Colony in Borivli, Vakola, Kalina, Bandra (West), Amboli in Andheri (West), Juhu, Versova, Malad and others.

At present, there are four corporators from the Christian community in the 227-member BMC. Of these, three are from the Congress — Brian Miranda, Caron D’mello and Vinni D’Sousa — while Cyril D’Souza is an independent corporator.

“In the 2014 elections, the community did not vote wholeheartedly for the Congress. Due to (Narendra) Modi’s development talks, youngsters from the community voted for the BJP. But they have seen two-and-a-half years of disappointment,” said Miranda, corporator from Vakola and general secretary of the Mumbai Congress. “I have already raised the issue with president of the Mumbai Congress to give more representation based on population,” he said.

Cyril said it would help the community to resolve many issues if more Christians were elected to the BMC. “So far, the community has always voted for the Congress. But the party has done nothing for us in so many years. There is nothing wrong in seeking representation from all political parties to increase the community’s presence in the local bodies,” said Cyril.