Maharashtra civic polls: Governor Vidyasagar Rao appeals people to exercise franchise peacefully

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo)

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao today appealed to people to exercise their franchise for the local body polls in the state in an orderly and peaceful manner. The state is going through the process of elections to Municipal Corporations and Panchayat Raj institutions of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

“The democratic exercise reflects our faith and commitment to the institutions of local self-government, which have become constitutional bodies after the passage of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to exercise their franchise in an orderly and peaceful manner in the true spirit of democracy,” Rao said in his address after unfurling the national flag on the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Shivjai Park here.

He said this is a day to reaffirm the commitment of people to strengthen the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution and to rededicate oneself to work for the all-round development of the nation and the state.

“We have successfully traversed a long and arduous path to fulfil the objectives of a democratic and socialistic order. Today, we can look back with a sense of satisfaction at our united efforts that have enabled achievements in various walks of life. Many sectors of our economy have undergone radical transformation,” Rao said.

The state has been marching ahead to achieve all inclusive growth, he added, adding that Maharashtra has set up a Science and Technology Commission under the chairmanship of former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Anil Kakodkar.

“With a view to ensuring the security of all citizens and prevent the recurrence of terror crimes, 7261 CCTV cameras have been installed in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur,” he said.

“Maharashtra has embarked on a journey of all-round development. I appeal to the citizens to join hands with the government in this nation-building effort and enhance Maharashtra’s reputation as the land of opportunity, enterprise, social equality and brotherhood,” Rao said.