Top stories at 9 am, February 21: BMC goes to polls, CBI to probe AP Singh for corruption, Donald Trump picks HR McMaster as his NSA

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

BMC Elections 2017: NCP, BJP fight for pride as others battle for existence

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) goes to poll today to decide whether the National Congress Party (NCP) will continue to be at the helm, or the BJP — already in power at the Centre and state — will take charge of the civic body too. These polls are crucial for NCP as the civic bodies — PMC and neighbouring PCMC — are in the home district of party chief Sharad Pawar, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it a pride contest to validate the policies of BJP-led state and central government. Meanwhile, MNS, Congress and Shiv Sena are waging another battle to maintain their presence in city politics.

FIR names AP Singh: CBI to probe its second director for corruption

Hardly a month following the Supreme Court’s order to probe former CBI director Ranjit Sinha for his private meetings with some of the coal-scam accused, a second ex-CBI director, A P Singh, has come under the scanner. Singh preceded Sinha and was chief from December 2010 to December 2012.

Hauz Khas Village rape case: Delhi Police makes first arrest early Tuesday morning

The Delhi Police early Tuesday morning made its first arrest in the case involving the rape of a 24-year-old woman near Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village. The crime took place on Saturday night when the victim and her sister were leaving Hauz Khas Village and were looking for transport to head to their Munirka home.

Donald Trump taps military strategist Army Lt Gen HR McMaster as NSA

After the resignation of Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H R McMaster, a prominent military strategist known as a creative thinker, as his new national security adviser. Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach, Florida, club and said McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.” Sitting next to Trump for the announcement, McMaster said he was honoured to take on the role and added that he looks forward to “doing everything that I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people.”

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, left, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, where he announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Data is new natural resource; need to be mindful of AI impact on jobs: Satya Nadella

Data is the new natural resource that can empower every citizen in a country like India, Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday during a discussion on the digital world, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. There is need for “recognising that data is the new natural resource instead of looking at it as being unevenly spread” for empowering every citizen of India, Nadella said in a dialogue with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

