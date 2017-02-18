Maharashtra civic polls: BJP is baring its “fangs”, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo)

As the campaign for the civic polls in Maharashtra nearing to a close, the Shiv Sena has escalated its attack on the BJP, likening the estranged ally to a “cobra” baring its fangs. “We have for the last 25 years had an alliance with a cobra, which is now baring its fangs. I know how to crush it,” the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said referring to the BJP while addressing a rally here last evening for the February 21 civic elections. He said the Sena did not want to commit the same mistake again (of forging an alliance with BJP) and is excercising caution in its dealings with the BJP, which Thackeray said had made unreasonable demands, when it came to seat sharing for the Mumbai civic polls.

He also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that they had taken the citizens for a ride with their false promises and assurances.

In the earlier phase of the campaign, Uddhav had put the Fadnavis government on “notice period” and ruled out any post-poll realignment with the BJP, in event of his party falling short of the majority in Mumbai corporation.

He, however, slightly softened his stance saying that his party’s support to the government would depend on it meeting the demand for loan waiver for distress farmers in the state.