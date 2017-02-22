Maharashtra civic polls: 56.40 per cent voting; Mumbai turn-out 55.53 per cent

As per the final figures released by the State Election Commission today, the average voting in 10 municipal corporations which went to the polls yesterday in Maharashtra was 56.40 per cent, against 48.59 per cent for the same areas in 2012. Mumbai recorded 55.53 per cent polling, highest in the last 25 years and ten per cent higher than last time, an official of the poll body said.

As many as 11,65,051 more voters turned out this time across ten municipal corporations. A total of 1,10,19,715 voters cast their votes in the civic bodies yesterday.

The turn-out for 11 Zilla Parishads and 118 Panchayat Samiti polls was 69.70 per cent.

Besides BMC, the final voting figures of other municipal corporations were as follows: Thane (58.08 per cent), Ulhasnagar (49.60 per cent), Pune (55.45 per cent), Pimpri Chinchwad (65.35 per cent), Solapur (59.56 per cent), Nashik (61.60 per cent), Akola (55.92 per cent), Amravati (54.21 per cent) and Nagpur (53.72 per cent).

The district-wise percentage for ZP elections was: Raigad (70.97), Ratnagiri (63.65), Sindhudurg (67.55), Nashik (69), Pune (69.87), Satara (68.88), Sangli (72.74), Solapur (67.12), Kolhapur (76.85), Amravati (65.18) and Gadchiroli (68.50).