BJP surges in rural Vidarbha, takes tally to 140

THE BJP has made a huge surge in rural parts of Vidarbha in the six Zilla Parishad elections. The party has improved upon its last time’s tally of 64 to 140, winning Chandrapur and Wardha, emerging as the single largest party in Buldana and Gadchiroli. In the two zilla parishads of Yavatmal and Buldana, it is in a position to form government with the help of the Shiv Sena if the two agree for an alliance.

The Congress has fallen from its last time’s tally of 119 to 97 but will be able to form government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in only Amravati Zilla Parishad. The biggest loser in all six zilla parishads is the NCP, which dropped from last time’s tally of 67 to 31.

The Sena’s tally has dropped from 36 to 33. But it emerged as the largest party with 20 seats in Yavatmal, where it will be able to form government with the BJP’s 18 members.

A major victor to emerge in Gadchiroli was Adivasi Vidyarthi Sanghatana led by former independent MLA Deepak Atram, which won eight seats in Gadchiroli. Following are the broad numbers in the six zilla parishads: Buldana (total 60) – BJP 24, Cong 14, SS 9, NCP 8, Amravati (total 59) – Cong 27, BJP 14, NCP 5, Prahar (Bachchu Kadu) 4, SS 2, Wardha (total 52) – BJP 31, Cong 13, SS 2, BSP 2, NCP 2, Chandrapur (total 56) – BJP 33, Cong 20, Ind (BJP rebels) 3, Yavatmal (total 61) – SS 20, BJP 18, Cong 11, NCP 11, Ind 1, Gadchiroli (total 51) – BJP 20, Cong 12, Adivasi Vidyarthi Sanghatana 8, NCP 5, Ind 2.