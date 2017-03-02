Maharashtra civic elections: Fearing poaching, Shiv Sena to herd all corporators to undisclosed place

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have failed to get 114 corporators needed to have their own candidate as mayor. Express Both BJP and Shiv Sena have failed to get 114 corporators needed to have their own candidate as mayor. Express

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the political situation in the state, the Shiv Sena leadership has started preparations to herd all its corporators to an undisclosed location.

The party also held a meeting of its senior ministers to chart out its political strategy in case the relationship between the two parties deteriorate further. Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena are battling it out for the mayoral poll in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with neither willing to back down.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena failed to get 114 corporators needed to have their own candidate as mayor.

This has led to a race to shore up support from all possible quarters including structuring new alliances to take control of the BMC.

The Sena now fears that the BJP may use its hold over the administration and its financial resources to trump it in the BMC. “The situation in the state is fluid and the meeting was about what party leaders thought is the way forward,” a senior Shiv Sena leader said.

Interestingly, Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Chandra-shekhar Bawankule of the BJP visited Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. Bawankule, however, said that there was no political agenda and that he had gone to invite Thackeray for a wedding in the family. The party is also considering sending all its corporators to an undisclosed location to ensure that there is no poaching of its candidates. On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena had appointed Yashwant Jadhav, a senior corporator, as their group leader. Jadhav, along with the 88 corporators including four independent corporators, registered themselves with the Konkan Divisional commissioner as a group.