Maharashtra Civic Elections 2017: EVMs ‘tampered’ in K West wards, say candidates

Six candidates from K West wards alleged the EVMs were tampered, and demanded re-polling with ballot papers. According to the candidates, in ward numbers 63, 64, 65, 69,70, 71 they noticed “huge discrepancies” in the number of votes polled on the EVM and the number of votes eventually counted.

Further, the date of polling on several EVMs in wards 69 and 70 showed February 23 instead of the actual date, February 21, while the slot for time just said error, they alleged. The candidates wrote to the returning officer asking the results to be held.