Maharashtra Civic Elections 2017: Counting peaceful in Mumbai, Thane

No major law and order problems were reported in the city Thursday, the day of counting of votes for the BMC polls. A couple of minor skirmishes were, however, reported. In Chembur, police detained 10 persons including six candidates and four counting agents after an argument broke out between them.

In Dadar, there was a minor face-off between BJP and Shiv Sena workers. Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said counting was carried out peacefully.