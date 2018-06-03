Maharashtra: Civic body finds minister’s bungalow unauthorised

Dhakne has revoked the building permissions granted to the 10 plot holders, including Subhash Deshmukh. (File photo) Dhakne has revoked the building permissions granted to the 10 plot holders, including Subhash Deshmukh. (File photo)

In a setback to Maharashtra Co-operation, Marketing and Textiles Minister Subhash Deshmukh, the Solapur municipal commissioner has passed an order stating that Deshmukh’s bungalow, built on a plot reserved for a fire brigade station and a garden in the city’s Development Plan, is “illegal, unlawful and unauthorised”.

Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne has also revoked the building permissions earlier granted to the minister’s bungalow. In the light of the commissioner’s order of May 30, Opposition parties Saturday demanded Deshmukh’s resignation.

On March 27, The Indian Express carried a report on the alleged illegal construction of the bungalow. A day later, the issue was raised in the Assembly by NCP’s Jayant Patil, seeking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ response. Fadnavis, however, had given a clean chit to Deshmukh.

“Since the procedure for regularisation of Gunthewari development was not followed neither by the plot holders nor the building permission department, the structures existing on the plots today become illegal, unlawful and unauthorised (sic),” said Dhakne in his 26-page order.

Sources said that Dhakne’s report has been submitted to the Bombay High Court in a contempt petition filed by activist Annarao Bhopale in 2017. Bhopale had moved court against the Solapur Municipal Corporation for its alleged failure in complying with an HC order asking it to pass an order with regard to the illegal construction of the bungalow by Deshmukh.

The civic body, in its submission before the High Court, had said it would take a decision by May 31, 2018. The next hearing is scheduled on June 13.

Dhakne has revoked the building permissions granted to the 10 plot holders, including Deshmukh. The issue should be dealt with under relevant provisions of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP),1966, and Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act-1949 by the building permission department of the corporation, said the order.

While Dhakne refused to comment, sources said that a demolition notice is likely to be issued to Deshmukh.

Activist Mahesh Chavan, who had filed a petition in High Court in 2014 on the same issue, said that the bungalow should be demolished immediately.

Deshmukh said the bungalow was constructed only after permissions were granted by the civic body. “The report has been submitted in court and we will abide by the court’s decision. If I am asked to demolish it, then I will demolish it,” Deshmukh told The Sunday Express.

Opposition parties are now gunning for Deshmukh’s resignation. “It is a very serious matter and the bungalow should be demolished now. Deshmukh must resign immediately,” said NCP’s Dhananjay Munde. Congress’s Sachin Sawant also demanded Deshmukh’s resignation.

