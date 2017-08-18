Child labour: Rescued minor from dies in hospital

A minor found engaged in child labour and rescued by Thane police succumbed on Wednesday to acute respiratory distress syndrome in a Parel hospital. The boy, from Jharkhand, was one of 16 kids rescued in Thane by police where they had reportedly been trafficked for child labour. He was in Ulhasnagar shelter home for last four months under care of Child Welfare Committee.

According to doctors at KEM hospital where the boy was admitted on Wednesday, he suffered from abdominal pain and was in advanced stage of respiratory distress.

He was tested negative for leptospirosis. Doctors treating him said he suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome and was put on medication and given symptomatic treatment.

By Wednesday night, he had passed away. His parents are in Jharkhand and the body was taken to KEM for autopsy. Doctors added that his condition was critical at the time of admission and the boy had no company during his treatment.

