Maharashtra Chief Minister’s appeal to NRIs: ‘Come and make state your home’

An armed commando keeps vigil during the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI

The state government on Sunday invited non-resident Indians living abroad to explore new investment opportunities in Maharashtra. Highlighting various business and work opportunities in the sate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an appeal to NRIs, “Come and make state your home.” At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas session in Bengaluru, the chief minister said those living abroad have reposed their trust in state, which he said was the land of opportunities with world class infrastructure and progressive outlook.

“Out of the total foreign direct investments that have come to India, 50 per cent has been bagged by Maharashtra,” he said, adding, “The pace of development in every sector has peaked with plenty of opportunities.”

While lauding the adventure and challenges of the diaspora to venture into new countries, Fadnavis said, “You have displayed immense courage and made contribution in foreign countries. Now, time has come to return to India. I reassure you that Maharashtra will provide all those opportunities.”

Emphasising on the development work underway in state, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 24 kick started projects worth 15 billions alone in Mumbai. It includes metro, mono, elevated railway corridors, iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue at Arabain Sea which will be world class.”

The state has declared 2017 as “Visit Maharashtra” — to promote tourism. The CM highlighted various tourist joints in state, including dense jungles with wild tigers in Vidarbha, pristine scenic beaches in Konkan and ancient forts dotted across the state.

In the last two years, the chief minister has travelled to at least a dozen countries to market Make in India and Make in Maharashtra.

On the sidelines of the Pravasi session, greater details on sector-wise investments and projects were discussed.

The CM also explained about the scale of work undertaken by the government in order to pave the way for investments in agriculture and industries.

While explaining how growth beyond golden triangle of Mumbai-Pune and Nashik has opened doors for greater investments in rural areas, he said, “ By year 2018, 29,000 gram panchayats across state will become digital.”

He said that the work on 10 smart cities has begun. The first phase of the smart city project at Aurangabad, along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, will be set in motion in December 2017. The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor will integrate 22 districts of the state with ports and 24 new smart townships will be created.