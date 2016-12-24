Maharashtra, Centre to ink agreements for new railway projects

The state government and the Centre will ink agreements for new railway projects worth Rs 45,000 crore in the state, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said at a function organised in Mumbai.

“The Maharashtra and union governments will sign the projects today. The Railways have been investing in the state in large amount. It includes projects for Mumbai as well as for the rest of Maharashtra,” said Prabhu.

“In last two-and-half years there has been an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in various railway projects in Mumbai alone. We have converted the DC tracks to AC, increased the height of 160 platforms and 16 foot-over-bridges. There are 37 escalators already serving people, while additional 65 are under-construction,” pointed out Prabhu.

The railways have focused on increasing connectivity in Maharashtra and total investment planned for this is as high as Rs 22,000 crore. It will be used for laying of new railway lines, increasing capacity of railway stations and converting some single line to double line, Prabhu said.