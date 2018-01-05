Maharashtra caste violence: CM holds meet, takes senior police officers to task

Fadnavis had also expressed his displeasure over the police’s response to Wednesday’s protests in Kolhapur and Aurangabad where violent inter-caste clashes were reported. Fadnavis had also expressed his displeasure over the police’s response to Wednesday’s protests in Kolhapur and Aurangabad where violent inter-caste clashes were reported.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held a close-door meeting with senior police and home department officials at his south Mumbai residence. The meeting that lasted for over two hours comes at a time the chief minister-led home department has received flak for allegedly inept handling of the Bhima Koregaon violence and the protests that followed.

While details about what transpired were kept under wraps, sources close to the chief minister said that senior police officers were given a dressing down.

Senior sources confirmed that Director General of Police, Satish Mathur, the Director General (Prisons), Bipin Bihari, who is currently incharge of law and order, and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Srivastava was also present.

Earlier on Wednesday, the home department had submitted a “status report” to the Union Home Ministry over the violence and the subsequent protests, where it has accepted to certain chinks in the police response to the violence at Bhima Koregaon.

Sources said Fadnavis had also expressed his displeasure over the police’s response to Wednesday’s protests in Kolhapur and Aurangabad where violent inter-caste clashes were reported.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App