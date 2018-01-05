Maharashtra caste violence: Alert sounded in MP districts; dozen vehicles damaged

The police headquarters has asked superintendents of police in Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni and Betul among districts that share boundaries with Maharashtra to remain on alert. The police headquarters has asked superintendents of police in Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni and Betul among districts that share boundaries with Maharashtra to remain on alert.

An alert was sounded in Madhya Pradesh districts bordering Maharashtra after the caste conflict in the neighbouring state reached Burhanpur town where a dozen vehicles were damaged on Thursday.

Dalit organisations, including Buddhist Society and Bhim Sena, in Burhanpur had called for a bandh on Thursday to protest against the caste violence in the neighbouring state. Just before noon, a group of activists broke away from the main protest site and broke window panes of 11 buses parked at the inter-state bus stand and one truck.

Burhanpur SP Pankaj Srivastava told The Indian Express that 10 persons were arrested in connection with the trouble that started before noon. He said the situation was quickly brought under control and that no one was hurt. He added that the bandh was successful in the day but shops opened late in the afternoon. Two of those held are minors.

