Maharashtra: Call centre fraud busted, 13 held

Mumbai police on Wednesday raided two call centres in Malad and arrested 13 people, some of who duped Americans by posing as US Internal Revenue Service officials. The crime branch raided the call centres in Kachpada and Chincholi Bunder, both in Malad (West). Apart from 11 employees of the two call centres, the police also arrested a man who illegally sold them bulk customer data and another who encashed the illegally acquired money in America.

The crime branch said that the the call centre in Kachpada was run by Malwani resident Mushir Shaikh (28). “He has studied till Class XII and worked in several call centres before starting his own six months ago. He has also undergone training in speaking English with an American accent,” said a senior crime branch officer.

He said Shaikh had rented a small space in a building were he worked with three others. The call centre at Chincholi Bunder, the police said, employing seven people and was headed by Zarar Haider (24). Shaikh and Haider are among the 13 arrested.

Haider too had worked in several call centres for seven years. The police said that with the arrests of Amey Lokare, a Malwani-based computer engineer, and Mira Road resident Abhisehk Dubey, the police completed the chain of investigation.

Dilip Sawant, the Deputy Commissioner (crime), said nine laptops, eight CPUs, two wifi routers and 14 cellphones were seized and were being analysed.

According to the police, Lokare illegally acquired customer data of American nationals and sold these to the call centres at Rs 5,000 for 50,000 names.

The employees had recorded voice messages which they would send to at least a 1,000 Americans every day using Voice Over Internet Protocol. “In these messages, they would pose as IRS officials and tell the victims that a five or seven-year assessment of their income returns had revealed anomalies. They offered them a supposed way out in order to avoid… federal tax authorities,” said a crime branch official.

“The accused… would tell their victims that if they purchased iTunes gift vouchers of a particular amount, the rest of their income tax dues would be waived off,” said the officer. The employees asked the Americans to give their pin codes and directed them to shops where they could buy gift vouchers. The victims were asked the scratch card number of the vouchers. “These were passed on to Dubey, who encashed the vouchers,” he said.

